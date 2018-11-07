Pulse.ng logo
Ekweremadu: Timi Frank blames APC for alleged assassination attempt

Ex-APC spokesman, Timi Frank reacts to alleged assassination attempt on Ekweremadu

On Tuesday, November 6, 2018, Ekweremadu reportedly escaped an alleged assassination attempt on his life when gunmen reportedly invaded his home in Apo Quarters around 4:00 am.

The former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the alleged assassination attempt on the life of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has shown how desperate the ruling party is to be in power in 2019. play

Timi Frank - Former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

(Leadership)

Speaking further, Frank said the incident backs a statement which he made earlier saying that the lives of top Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members are in danger.

The former APC spokesman made this known in a statement which he issued on Wednesday, November 7, 2018.

According to Vanguard, he said “When I raised the alarm some months back, some people called me names. They said I was raising an unnecessary alarm. The current event, regarding the assasination attempt on the Deputy Senate President has vindicated me and the information at our disposal shows that the APC government is still desperate to eliminate all the strong voices through whatever means, to ensure the party wins presidency in 2019.

“Of recent, PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and some of his family members were threatened with death by some apologists of the APC but surprisingly nothing has come out of the investigation into the matter despite a letter written to the President himself and the reported arrest of a suspect responsible for the heinous plot.

“We are worried that democracy under the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari is getting another meaning. Buhari and his party know that they have lost the goodwill of Nigerians and have resorted to desperate measures to sustain their waning appeal.

ALSO READ: Dogara condemns alleged assassination attempt on Ekweremadu

“The desperation is evident in the alleged certificate scandal which the President himself has not been able to defend. Tne struggle to defend his so called integrity has led him to allegedly forge his O’level certificate which he could not present during the 2015 election. So, what has changed?

“We are calling on Nigerians to be vigilant and get ready to protect their votes because this government will do everything possible to steal the mandate of the people in 2019.”

Police dismiss Ekweremadu’s claim

The Nigerian Police Force dismissed the Deputy Senate President’s claim, describing the incident at his home as a robbery and not an assassination attempt.

Meanwhile, four police officers have been arrested in connection to the alleged assassination attempt.

