Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has congratulated Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who recently emerged as the Minority Leader of the 9th Senate and other minority leaders.

In a statement by his media aide, Uche Anichukwu, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, Ekweremadu expressed confidence in the abilities of the minority leaders to effectively perform their roles.

He said they had what it takes to organise the PDP members in the senate and form a formidable opposition in the red chamber.

He said, “I heartily congratulate my brother, friend, and ally, Distinguished Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe on his emergence as the Minority Leader of the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I also congratulate my brothers, Senators Emmanuel Bwacha, Philip Adudua, and Clifford Ordia on their emergence as Deputy Minority Leader, Minority Whip, Deputy Minority Whip, respectively.

“These are honours well deserved. With this, the PDP is good to go as a formidable opposition in the Senate and the polity as a whole as we will all work together to strengthen our party and democracy for the good governance and development of Nigeria”.

The Presidential candidate of the PDP in the February 23 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has also congratulated Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and other minority leaders over their new positions in the 9th assembly.

The Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District took the position of the minority leader of the senate following a meeting held at the residence of the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus in Abuja on a day after the June 12 celebration.