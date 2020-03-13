Ekiti Government says it will still retain the deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi 11, as the Chancellor of the state owned Ekiti State University, (EKSU).

The state government’s position was made known by the authorities of EKSU in Ado Ekiti in a letter it addressed to the former emir.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II was dethroned on March 9 by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti had appointed Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Chancellor of Ekiti State University in 2019.

A letter dated March 12, 2020 from EKSU’s management and signed by the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Eddy Olanipekun, confirmed the retention of the former emir as the Chancellor of EKSU.

The letter addressed to the former Emir said that the university would continue to recognise Lamido as the Chancellor of the university, despite his present travail.

The letter titled : ‘Letter of Solidarity’, said the step was taken, owing to the university’s firm belief that Lamido’s wealth of experience would be useful to the university.

It reads: “We will continue to recognise you as our Chancellor with a firm belief that your wealth of experience would undoubtedly be beneficial to our university.”

NAN reports that the university sympathised with Lamido on his travail, saying the deposed Emir’s rulership in Kano would forever remain a reference point.

“The news of your dethronement rendered the entire university community devastated and that has gone to confirm the assertion that only God gives power and at the same time relieves, if he so wishes.

“The university acknowledges the fact that you had done your best within the limited time God availed you on the throne.

“On behalf of the Governing Council, Senate, staff and students of EKSU, where you are currently serving as the Chancellor, we want to identify with you at this critical moment of your life.

“We will also like to reassure you of our unflinching support and cooperation as you traverse a new terrain,” the letter concluded.