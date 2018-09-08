Eko Disco to boost power supply by additional 20mw

news

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) says its ongoing power project expansion will boost power supply to residents of Oniru, Maroko and Lekki within a month.

Mr Godwin Idemudia, its General Manager (Communications), on Saturday said the company had commenced aggressive power projects within its network to improve supply to customers.

Idemudia said that with the introduction of new power cables at the Maroko injection substation and construction of a new power line, customers in that area would enjoy uninterrupted power supply.

According to him, the replacement of existing cables and installation of new power lines will not only improve power supply to these areas, but also enable the company to extend its substation connection to Lekki axis.

“The company has invested over N655 million on these projects, spent over N200 million to replace old power cables, while over N455 million was also spent to construct a new power line.

“The construction of the new power line commenced in April 2018 and this will also improve power supply by additional 20 megawatts,’’ he said.

The EKEDC spokesman said the project was slightly delayed by importation constraints on the power cables needed for the completion.

He said that the power cables had now been cleared from the Lagos Port and the project would be completed within a month.

Idemudia said that the company had not recorded any fault since the old wires were replaced.

He pleaded with customers to bear with the company and cooperate with its officials during this rehabilitation period.

“I want to use this medium to commend our esteemed customers for their continued support and urged them to fulfill their obligations by paying their bills on time.

“This will help the company to provide better services as more investments will be injected into the network for the improvement of power supply to our customers, ‘’the statement said.