Mr Godwin Idemudia, General Manager, Corporate Communications of EKEDC, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Lagos on Thursday.

He said the company was embarking on staff training and re-orientation to serve the customers better.

According to him, the development signifies the dawn of a new era of staff dedication for customer satisfaction.

Idemudia said the companys new orientation was one of several efforts to improve its services with a view to generating more revenue.

He said that the re-orientation included etiquette training, customer relationship management, legal knowledge and business performance skills, among others.

He said: some of our esteemed customers have bad perception about our field officers due to a number of unpleasant experiences.

In the light of that, steps are now being taken to reduce these unpleasant experiences and curb illicit practices to ensure standard service delivery.

It is pertinent that our customers view these field officers in a new light, thus a name change is needed to usher them into the new era.

The spokesman said the roles of the Eko Field Representatives remained the same such as reading customers meters, bill generation, revenue collection, customer interaction and taking load inventory, amongst others.

Idemudia urged customers to pay their bills on time and to also cooperate with EKEDC staff on the provision of proper identification.

He also advised customers to collaborate with the company in its fight against energy theft and unlawful activities by using its whistle-blowing platforms to reveal or report illegal and unethical activities.