Eko Bridge will be closed for 2 months

Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, says the repair work has become imperative in order to complete an earlier rehabilitation work embarked upon by the federal government.

The bridge will be closed from Costain to Alaka inbound the National Stadium in Surulere.

Oladeinde says “Traffic from Apongbon to Alaka, Stadium, Inner Surulere or Ikorodu Road will be diverted to Eko Bridge to access Costain Roundabout to Iponri through Alaka and Funso Williams Avenue.

“Similarly, motorists from Eko bridge will have to navigate their desired destinations through Costain Roundabout to Abebe Village( by Nigerian Breweries Plc) through Eric Moore to Bode Thomas to Adeniran Ogunsanya, to access Shitta Roundabout by Stadium under bridge to Funso Williams Avenue to Dorman-Long Bridge and Fadeyi-Ikorodu Road.

“Motorists can gain access to Apongbon through CMS Outer Marina Road to connect Ebute Metta Ikorodu Road to access their destinations.

“Motorists from Apongbon can pass through CMS to Outer Marina to Adeniji Adele, Third Mainland Bridge, Adekunle to Herbert Macaulay Way, Jibowu and Ikorodu road will also be available.”

The Lagos state government has appealed for understanding from residents.