Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, has been tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) and is awaiting his result.

The governor announced this on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, noting that he's had contact with two people who have tested positive for the disease.

"I just took a CoviD 19 test, having gone into self isolation since yesterday evening.

"I'm asymptomatic and feel well, but I was in meetings with two people who had since tested positive.

"I look forward to an all clear and have encouraged all my colleagues to take the test," he tweeted.

The governor's two contacts are believed to be President Muhammadu Buhari's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, and Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, both of whom have tested positive this week.

Kyari is believed to have contracted the disease during a recent trip to Germany. Governor Mohammed was also in Germany recently, but he only took the test after someone he recently had contact with in Nigeria, Mohammed Abubakar, tested positive. Abubakar is the son of a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Nigeria has recorded 46 cases in eight states - Lagos (30), the Federal Capital Territory (8), Ogun (3), Ekiti (1), Oyo (1), Edo (1), Bauchi (1), and Osun (1).