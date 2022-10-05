Ekiti to vaccinate 320,000 children against measles – Official

Ogundola said it was targeted at reducing infant mortality rate due to measles infection.

She also said that adults from 18 and above would also be vaccinated against COVID-19 infection during the campaign.

Ogundola urged parents, guardians and school owners to allow health workers in the state access to enable them vaccinate eligible children.

The PHC boss, said that government was strategizing on how every eligible children in the state would be vaccinated irrespective of their locations.

She noted that such warranted the long time allotted to the exercise, while assuring that the exercise would be carried out across the 16 local government areas in the State.

The healthcare worker solicited the assistance of residents for the agency to record success in the exercise.

“The state government will be carrying out Integrated Measles Campaign in October. What this means is that, we will be combining measles vaccination with other routine vaccinations, such as COVID-19 and others,” she said.

On COVID-19 vaccination, she disclosed that the state government has paid its counterpart funding and met other requirements for the exercise to begin.

Ogundola said Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has approved all logistics that would positively enhanced the smooth activities of the agency, including the best preservation and use of vaccines.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr Gilbert Seluwa, said the state was investing heavily on the health sector in spite of paucity of funds in order to ensure that people of the state get best healthcare services.

Seluwa said the state heath sector had significant manpower and workforce for it to be successful in the exercise.

“Usually, it is for children between 0 and 12 months old, but some of our children miss the vaccines and it is extended by 24 months.

“Even at 24 months, if there is still any child who missed it, the baby will have a chance to take it.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is for adults and they are required to take their doses during this exercise,” he said.

The Executive Secretary said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) was also supporting in terms of logistics and safety of health officials alongside security logistics provided by the agency.

He explained that COVID-19 was existing and causing damages, but that its victims had been reduced due to the vaccination.