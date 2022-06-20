Ekiti State election: Police Commission lauds security agencies

He described the conduct of the election as largely peaceful and orderly, adding that the security agencies’ professional conduct was satisfactory.

“The Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with sister agencies, the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, DSS and the Federal Road Safety Corps were professional and their conduct, satisfactory.

“The commission monitored the conduct of Police in the 16 Local Government Areas of the state and confirmed that the the teams arrived the Polling Units on time and were civil and courteous in their conduct,” he said.

Ani commended the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Mr Johnson Kokumo, who led the security team for the election and ensured that deployments were timely and well organised.

He said Police responses were prompt and timely in some reported cases of vote buying and crowd misbehaviour, adding that their presence was adequate in most of the polling units.

According to him, there was an average of two to five Police Officers in most of the polling units visited by the Commission’s monitors.

He said the conduct of police officers during the election was a huge improvement and a good test-run for the 2023 General Elections.