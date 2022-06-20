RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ekiti State election: Police Commission lauds security agencies

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has commended security agencies over their conduct in the just-concluded governorship election in Ekiti State.

ekiti election.
ekiti election. [Sahara Reporters]

Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, said this in a statement in Abuja.

He described the conduct of the election as largely peaceful and orderly, adding that the security agencies’ professional conduct was satisfactory.

“The Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with sister agencies, the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, DSS and the Federal Road Safety Corps were professional and their conduct, satisfactory.

“The commission monitored the conduct of Police in the 16 Local Government Areas of the state and confirmed that the the teams arrived the Polling Units on time and were civil and courteous in their conduct,” he said.

Ani commended the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Mr Johnson Kokumo, who led the security team for the election and ensured that deployments were timely and well organised.

He said Police responses were prompt and timely in some reported cases of vote buying and crowd misbehaviour, adding that their presence was adequate in most of the polling units.

According to him, there was an average of two to five Police Officers in most of the polling units visited by the Commission’s monitors.

He said the conduct of police officers during the election was a huge improvement and a good test-run for the 2023 General Elections.

Ani said the massive deployment of Police Officers from different commands and formations gave the voters a sense of security.

News Agency Of Nigeria

