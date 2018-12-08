Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Ekiti State Chief Judge swears in 36 customary court judges

Ekiti State Chief Judge swears in 36 customary court judges

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the chief judge performed  the exercise at the State High Court premises in Ado-Ekiti.

  • Published:
Court stops INEC, APC from disqualifying candidates in Zamfara play Ekiti State Chief Judge swears in 36 customary court judges (The Guardian Nigeria)

The Chief Judge of Ekiti State,  Justice Ayodele Daramola, on Friday swore in 36 new customary court judges for the 16 local governments in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chief judge performed  the exercise at the State High Court premises in Ado-Ekiti.

Daramola administered an oath of allegiance and Judicial oath on the new judges.

He congratulated them on their appointments, adding that there would be an induction course for them to familiarise with the ‘nitty gritty’ of the customary court practices.

NAN also reports that Chief Jide Aworinde, Mr Segun Ajaja and Mr Kola Orejimi, delivered a paper each, on code of conduct for such judges.

The papers delivered were based on court assessors and General Overview of Yoruba Customary Court Laws on issues of bribery and corruption.

They said that the combination of ignorance and corruption eroded confidence and respect and would eventually lead to decadence.

One of the new judges, Mr Titus Jibodu, commended the chief judge for the appointment and promised on behalf of others not to disappoint the confidence reposed on them.

Among the dignitaries at the occasion were high court judges, management team of the judiciary, and families of the newly sworn-in judges. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Trevor Noah's American show mocks Buhari, Nigeria over 'Jubril from...bullet
2 DSS arrests fake First Lady who gained access to Aisha Buhari's...bullet
3 Pulse Opinion: Bishop Oyedepo misfired on 'Jubril from Sudan', he...bullet

Related Articles

'Shut up your mouth and stop behaving like a cry-baby' Fayose attacks Ekiti CJ
APC Ekiti This is why governorship primary ended in violence
Fayose Governor mocks APC over violent governorship primary
In Abuja Residents raise concerns on obscene dance styles among children
Moji Olaiya Ekiti govt blasts Foluke Daramola's husband over actress' burial
End Of The Wicked Fayose’s ex-aide, Rep member arraigned for double murder
Foluke Daramola Actress' husband tells marriage critics to mind their business
Foluke Daramola Actress' daughter dislikes acting after playing rape victim
Fayose How Gov reportedly bought N1.35b Properties in few months

Local

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who is seeking re-election in February polls, rejected the electoral reform pill passed by parliament saying it would cause "disruption and confusion"
Buhari to state governments: Don’t make things difficult for miners
Why Buhari refused to sign Electoral Amendment bill into law
Buhari, Ikpeazu witness signing of Agreement on Enyimba Economic City
Crowd gathers near a bridge in Ijora Badia during a battle between police and robbers
FG opens Ijora 7Up Bridge, working on Third Mainland, Alaka Bridges
Nigeria’s HIV indices have improved in 5 years – NACA
X
Advertisement