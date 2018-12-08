Ekiti State Chief Judge swears in 36 customary court judges

news

The Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Ayodele Daramola, on Friday swore in 36 new customary court judges for the 16 local governments in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chief judge performed the exercise at the State High Court premises in Ado-Ekiti.

Daramola administered an oath of allegiance and Judicial oath on the new judges.

He congratulated them on their appointments, adding that there would be an induction course for them to familiarise with the ‘nitty gritty’ of the customary court practices.

NAN also reports that Chief Jide Aworinde, Mr Segun Ajaja and Mr Kola Orejimi, delivered a paper each, on code of conduct for such judges.

The papers delivered were based on court assessors and General Overview of Yoruba Customary Court Laws on issues of bribery and corruption.

They said that the combination of ignorance and corruption eroded confidence and respect and would eventually lead to decadence.

One of the new judges, Mr Titus Jibodu, commended the chief judge for the appointment and promised on behalf of others not to disappoint the confidence reposed on them.

Among the dignitaries at the occasion were high court judges, management team of the judiciary, and families of the newly sworn-in judges.