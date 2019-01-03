Alagbada made the plea following the decision unanimously taken at plenary in Ado-Ekiti to commit the N129.9 billion budget proposal to the relevant committee.

Speaking after the debate on the general principles of the budget, the Speaker said “one will see that the executive led by Dr Kayode Fayemi meant well for the people of the state.’’

In their contributions at plenary, the Rules and Business Committee Chairman, Gboyega Aribisogan, Anifowose Badejo and Fajana Ojo-Ade further stressed the need for the speedy consideration and passage of the bill.

Badejo, the Chairman of the Committee on Appropriation and Finance, urged the executive to ensure the full implementation of the bill if eventually passed so as to boost the state’s economy.

Fayemi on Dec. 21, 2018 presented the 2019 Appropriation Bill of N129.9 billion tagged “Budget of Recovery” to the House of Assembly.

The assembly also adopted the report of its Committee on Public Petitions and Ethics following its submission by its Chairman, Fajana Ojo-Ade, on the petition written by Messrs Aniyeloye Gbadeyan and Moses Fatile rejecting their unlawful dismissal from service.

The committee recommended that the petitioners be reinstated immediately and all their benefits paid.

The speaker then adjourned the assembly ’s sitting to Tuesday.