ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ekiti poly bans students from colouring hair, getting tattoos

Nurudeen Shotayo

The school said any student found violating the new dress code will be heavily sanctioned.

Ekiti poly bans students from colouring hair, getting tattoos
Ekiti poly bans students from colouring hair, getting tattoos

Recommended articles

The school also placed a ban on tattered jeans, rubber slippers, sagging trousers, hair colouring and other similar practices on campus for all students.

This was disclosed by the Rector of the institution, Prof. Kayode Adesodun, during the fourth matriculation exercise for new intakes on Monday, May 20, 2024.

The institution stressed that it will not condone the activities of any anti-social group, particularly membership of cult groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the school, any student found contravening the dress code and other laid down rules with be adequately sanctioned while those who joined anti-social groups would be promptly expelled and handed over to security agencies.

ALSO READ: Poly lecturers ask FG to exclude tertiary institutions from 40% IGR deduction

“Wearing tattered or overly casual jeans, rubber slippers, sagging trousers, body tattoos, earrings for males, hair colouring, and other similar practices are strictly prohibited on campus and will result in serious sanctions.

“The polytechnic encourages all students to dress in accordance with accepted standards, while any inappropriate exposure of body parts will be met with strict sanctions.

“The security unit has been authorised to apprehend offenders for necessary action,” Adesodun said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ekiti poly bans students from colouring hair, getting tattoos [Facebook: Ekiti Poly]
Ekiti poly bans students from colouring hair, getting tattoos [Facebook: Ekiti Poly] Pulse Nigeria

“The polytechnic does not condone the activities of any anti-social group. Membership in cult groups is forbidden and offenders will be promptly expelled and handed over to security agencies," the rector further warned the fresh and returning students.

ALSO READ: Parents, lecturers disagree over 18 years university admission age

“The greatest disservice you can do to us as staff and to your parents/guardians is to engage in activities that may lead to your expulsion from this Institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Therefore, I urge you to resist any temptation to join clandestine groups that promote violence and deviant behaviour.

“Say no to cultism, as it is a path to self-destruction; avoid examination malpractice, and ensure prompt payment of your school fees personally and not through proxies.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Why not UI? - Nigerians slam Makinde after daughter's graduation from Yale

Why not UI? - Nigerians slam Makinde after daughter's graduation from Yale

Nigeria loses ₦4.5bn yearly to Newcastle disease due to inadequate vet services

Nigeria loses ₦4.5bn yearly to Newcastle disease due to inadequate vet services

Ekiti poly bans students from colouring hair, getting tattoos

Ekiti poly bans students from colouring hair, getting tattoos

Adamawa Govt reports 838 measles cases and 49 deaths, urges hard immunity

Adamawa Govt reports 838 measles cases and 49 deaths, urges hard immunity

Yobe Govt acquires ₦14bn contract for farm equipment to boost agriculture

Yobe Govt acquires ₦14bn contract for farm equipment to boost agriculture

FCT DSS says Tinubu successfully solved manhood theft issue in 1 year

FCT DSS says Tinubu successfully solved manhood theft issue in 1 year

Otti swings into action to rescue 3 stolen Abia school kids of same parents

Otti swings into action to rescue 3 stolen Abia school kids of same parents

Governor Makinde mourns passing of former minister, Prince Ajibola Afonja

Governor Makinde mourns passing of former minister, Prince Ajibola Afonja

President Tinubu’s 1 year anniversary begins May 22

President Tinubu’s 1 year anniversary begins May 22

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The school’s front gate. Photo: Facebook/ Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH)

6 more abducted students from CUSTECH Kogi rescued, 4 still missing

PDP chairman, Uche Secondus [PDP]

Court sets July 15 for judgment in suits against ex-PDP chairman, Secondus

Gas explosion (File photo)

Explosion rocks SPDC gas plant at Gbarain, Bayelsa

Trial of 20 former NUPENG leaders for attempted murder set for June 26

Trial of 20 former NUPENG leaders for attempted murder set for June 26