Ekiti poly bans students from colouring hair, getting tattoos

The school also placed a ban on tattered jeans, rubber slippers, sagging trousers, hair colouring and other similar practices on campus for all students.

This was disclosed by the Rector of the institution, Prof. Kayode Adesodun, during the fourth matriculation exercise for new intakes on Monday, May 20, 2024.

The institution stressed that it will not condone the activities of any anti-social group, particularly membership of cult groups.

According to the school, any student found contravening the dress code and other laid down rules with be adequately sanctioned while those who joined anti-social groups would be promptly expelled and handed over to security agencies.

“Wearing tattered or overly casual jeans, rubber slippers, sagging trousers, body tattoos, earrings for males, hair colouring, and other similar practices are strictly prohibited on campus and will result in serious sanctions.

“The polytechnic encourages all students to dress in accordance with accepted standards, while any inappropriate exposure of body parts will be met with strict sanctions.

“The security unit has been authorised to apprehend offenders for necessary action,” Adesodun said.

Pulse Nigeria

Rector says cultism won't be tolerated

“The polytechnic does not condone the activities of any anti-social group. Membership in cult groups is forbidden and offenders will be promptly expelled and handed over to security agencies," the rector further warned the fresh and returning students.

“The greatest disservice you can do to us as staff and to your parents/guardians is to engage in activities that may lead to your expulsion from this Institution.

“Therefore, I urge you to resist any temptation to join clandestine groups that promote violence and deviant behaviour.