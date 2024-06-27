ADVERTISEMENT
Police capture 21 armed robbers and cultists responsible for killings in Ekiti

News Agency Of Nigeria

Recently, four persons including a commercial motorcycle ticket agent were recently killed by gunmen at different locations in the Ado-Ekiti metropolis.

Police capture 21 armed robbers and cultists responsible for killings in Ekiti [NAN]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four persons including a commercial motorcycle ticket agent were recently killed by gunmen at different locations in the Ado-Ekiti metropolis.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Sunday Abutu, told newsmen on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti that the suspects were arrested following a discreet investigation by the command. The spokesperson for the command disclosed that the suspects were arrested for alleged armed robbery and cultism.

Abutu explained that the suspects were members of different cult groups who killed people in the state as reprisal attacks within their confraternity. He said police investigation revealed that one of the suspects is a member of the "Eiye Confraternity."

Abutu said that further investigation also led to the arrest of several other suspects, including members of a notorious cult gang who allegedly came from Plateau to take part in the act. He said that the suspects would soon be charged in court.

Abutu urged residents to be vigilant and cooperate with the law enforcement agencies towards nipping crimes in the bud.

