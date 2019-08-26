The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Gbenga Agbeyo, made the disclosure at a news conference on Monday in Ado-Ekiti.

Agbeyo said the move was aimed at securing lives and property of residents across the state.

He said that the project, which would gulp N29 billion, was to salvage people of the state from effects of flood.

Agbeyo said that government had gone round the communities and mapped out the affected areas.

The commissioner said that the state government was committed to the well-being of the people.

He said that the state government had already cleared drainage channels in 30 areas in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, to give way for the free flow of water and prevent flood.

Agbeyo urged people to complement the government’s efforts and desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

On penalties against violation of Environmental laws, the commissioner said the Ekiti State Environmental Laws was moribund, pointing out that it has been forwarded to the Ministry of Justice for proper review.

Agbeyo said the ministry had met with the leadership of market women and directed those displaying their wares by the roadside to leave the places to avert road accident and other calamities.

Responding to questions on open defaecation, he advised people to build toilets in their houses and abstain from further defaecating in open places.

Agbeyo said that Environmental Officers would start going round to ensure compliance, urging people to develop right attitude to cleaning environments to enjoy a healthy life.