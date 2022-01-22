Ekiti monarch commends Buhari on security, good governance

The traditional ruler lauded the efforts of Buhari at restoring good governance, particularly the campaign against corruption and the gradual restoration of peace across the nation.

Olatunde stated this on Saturday at Imesi-Ekiti during the installation of Lt. Victor Agunbiade, of the U.S. Navy, as Jagunmolu of Imesi Kingdom and Mrs Caprice Agunbiade as Yeye Jagunmolu of Imesi Kingdom.

He said the Federal Government is trying its best at combating the menace with evidence of positive results.

“Our common enemy as a country is insecurity, but the citizens can see that the Federal government is making efforts at combating the menace,” he said.

The traditional ruler who described Agunbiade as the true son of Imesi-Ekiti, said he was honoured due to his immense contributions toward the development of the community.

He added that Agunbiade served as Navy Disbursing Officer, Comptroller Department, Camp Lemonier, Djibouti, from Oct. 2019 to July 2020, and managed the largest U.S. Navy’s CASH disbursing office among others.

Responding, Caprice Agunbiade expressed excitement at the honour bestowed on her family, saying that they will remain in words and deeds, true sons and daughters of Imesi-Ekiti.

Also Mr. Ken Onwuliri and Mr Nonso Chimezie were installed as “Otunba AKOREDE and Chief ATAYESE” of Imesi-Ekiti, respectively.

Onwuliri, who could not hide his joy, pledged to provide the building blocks required for a new palace for Onimesi of Imesi.

In his own response, Chimezie, who was a former Personal Assistant to a retired Inspector-General of Police, Mike Okiro, promised to support the ongoing construction of the Imesi police station.