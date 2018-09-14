Pulse.ng logo
Ekiti LG workers begin indefinite strike Friday

The union said the strike followed the failure of the state government  to honour an agreement signed recently at the Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC)  meeting of Sept. 4.

Governor Ayo Fayose

(Punch)

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Ekiti will begin an indefinite strike on Friday.

NULGE also warned the outgoing Ayo Fayose administration  against fresh recruitment when it had yet to clear  the salary arrears owed workers.

The union said after a meeting in Ado-Ekiti that the strike would be indefinite until all contentious issues  were addressed.

It warned that it would not hesitate to deal with any worker  who disobeyed the directive.

A communique signed by the state’s President, Olubunmi Ajimoko, and  Secretary, Suleiman Alero, expressed concern that salaries had remained static and pensions unpaid.

We again wish to stress that additional burden should not be put on JAAC until our various arrears are cleared.

“ The case of those termed “ hurriedly employed’’  in 2003 should serve as a lesson to all who remember history.

“In view of the insensitivity of this present administration, even at the point of winding up, when we feel that corrections of past errors should be made, it has become painfully obvious that no concrete agreement can be respected by this administration

“The union is therefore calling all its members in the 16 local governments, the related commission, boards and departments to proceed on an indefinite strike action from Friday

“We humbly wish to stress that this position will only be reviewed when we see a physical evidence of the political will to alleviate our members’  predicament, especially payment of all arrears of our salaries,’’ the communique said.

NAN reports that the union had earlier shelved a proposed strike in August after a meeting with representatives of the state government.

