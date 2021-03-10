More governors have received their first jabs of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to convince Nigerians to cooperate with a nationwide vaccination campaign.

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, were vaccinated on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 after receiving their states' allocations from Abuja.

All three governors were infected with the virus last year and recovered after receiving palliative care.

"I haven't experienced any side effect. I encourage our people to take the vaccine," Governor Fayemi said.

Governor Bello also described the vaccine as "safe and free" and urged Nigerians not to be afraid to take it.

Both governors followed in the footsteps of Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, who was the first governor in the country to take the vaccine.

The vaccine has also been received in Lagos, Benue, and Osun as the Federal Government spreads around its current allocation of nearly four million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine received last week.

The vaccine is administered in two doses taken weeks apart, and has 63.09% efficacy.

Dr Cyprian Ngong became the first recipient of the vaccine in Nigeria when he received the jab in Abuja, alongside three other health care workers, on Friday, March 5.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were similarly vaccinated on Saturday, March 6, followed by top government officials and presidential aides days later.

Nigeria has recorded over 159,000 COVID-19 cases since February 2020, and the government hopes to vaccinate 70% of the population between now and next year.