Ekiti Governorship Tribunal: Non-service of documents stalls hearing

Justice Sulaiman Belgore, chairman of the tribunal held that an adjournment had become the only reasonable option following complaints of non-service of processes by defendants’ counsel.

Hearing of Election Petition filed by Prof. Olusola Kolapo, governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party  in the July 14 Ekiti State governorship election was on Wednesday adjourned till Thursday  by  the tribunal in Abuja.

He therefore ordered that all processes must be exchanged by all the counsel before Thursday.

At the resumed session, Mr Yusuf Ali (SAN), informed the three-man panel that the petitioners were ready to proceed.

He said the petitioners had already commenced the presentation of their cases before the tribunal by tendering  the certified true copies (CTCs) of all electoral materials used in the disputed election.

According to him, he has filed before the tribunal registry a schedule of all the documents properly identified and given serial numbers to be used to prove their allegations.

Ali said the documents had been served on all the respondents.

However, Chief Akin Olujimi (SAN), counsel for Governor  Kayode Fayemi said his team was yet to be served with the  documents.

NAN reports that the schedule of documents was eventually served on Olujimi in the open court following  the intervention of Justice Belgore.

The PDP and Kolapo had approached the tribunal, challenging the declaration of Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the July 14  election.

The petitioners joined Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a nominal respondent.

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

