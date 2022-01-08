Ekiti Govt vows to arrest residents over unhealthy waste disposal

Mr Bayo Kelekun, the Sole Administrator, Ekiti State Waste Management Authority (EKS-WAMA), gave the warning in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday during a routine inspection of the metropolis.

Kelekun particularly lamented the wanton disregard for waste disposal by residents and traders at the Oja Bisi-Post Office-Atikankan and Ajilosun axis in the state capital.

He said it was high time the government took the bull by the horns to stop the act or risk the spread of epidemic.

The sole administrator bemoaned the deliberate and carefree attitude of some residents, especially traders in the state to littering the medians with filth not minding its health implications and huge investment by the government to keep the state clean.

He urged the residents to be alive to their responsibilities of keeping the environment clean, saying the government was very much committed to zero tolerance for indiscriminate waste disposal.