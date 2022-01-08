RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ekiti Govt vows to arrest residents over unhealthy waste disposal

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The residents of the state are urged to be alive to their responsibilities of keeping the environment clean.

Governor Kayode Fayemi
Governor Kayode Fayemi

Ekiti Government has vowed to arrest and prosecute residents engaging in indiscriminate dumping of waste in any part of the state.

Recommended articles

Mr Bayo Kelekun, the Sole Administrator, Ekiti State Waste Management Authority (EKS-WAMA), gave the warning in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday during a routine inspection of the metropolis.

Kelekun particularly lamented the wanton disregard for waste disposal by residents and traders at the Oja Bisi-Post Office-Atikankan and Ajilosun axis in the state capital.

He said it was high time the government took the bull by the horns to stop the act or risk the spread of epidemic.

The sole administrator bemoaned the deliberate and carefree attitude of some residents, especially traders in the state to littering the medians with filth not minding its health implications and huge investment by the government to keep the state clean.

He urged the residents to be alive to their responsibilities of keeping the environment clean, saying the government was very much committed to zero tolerance for indiscriminate waste disposal.

Kelekun said he was ready to deploy all mechanisms within the law to achieve the desired safe and secured environment devoid of unwanted waste.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hong Kong officials to leave quarantine following false positive

Hong Kong officials to leave quarantine following false positive

Ekiti Govt vows to arrest residents over unhealthy waste disposal

Ekiti Govt vows to arrest residents over unhealthy waste disposal

Kazakhstan President gave kill order to quell protests

Kazakhstan President gave kill order to quell protests

Osun: PDP shifts screening of governorship aspirants to Jan 12

Osun: PDP shifts screening of governorship aspirants to Jan 12

NDLEA boss Marwa loses first wife, Zainab

NDLEA boss Marwa loses first wife, Zainab

Lagos Govt to seal schools that failed to resume on Jan 4

Lagos Govt to seal schools that failed to resume on Jan 4

Buhari says Nigeria needs divine intervention to end insecurity

Buhari says Nigeria needs divine intervention to end insecurity

Lagos nurses declare 3-day warning strike over poor working conditions

Lagos nurses declare 3-day warning strike over poor working conditions

Ooni urges CAN to intensify prayers for Nigeria

Ooni urges CAN to intensify prayers for Nigeria

Trending

El-Rufai wants to bomb forests where bandits live

Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says a bombing campaign would only take months [Daily Trust]

State Police is not an option - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

Wike bans prostitution, nightclubbing in Rivers

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike [Twitter/@GovWike]

What Nigerian passport applicants went through in 2021

What Nigerian passport applicants went through in 2021.