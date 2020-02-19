Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has approved the translation of laws for the establishment of Amotekun Corps in the state into Yoruba Language.

The state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapohunda disclosed this on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

In a statement on Wednesday, Fapohunda said, “Ekiti State Security Network Agency Bill affects the daily lives of the people of Ekiti State, especially those in our rural communities. It, therefore, follows that this is one legislation that all of our people need to understand.

“In furtherance of the commitment of the Fayemi administration to its citizens’ active participation in governance, Mr Governor has approved the translation of laws of Ekiti State into Yoruba Language.

“Given the volumes of the laws of Ekiti State, the translation will be implemented in phases. The first phase will include laws that have a direct impact on the daily reality of our people.”

Amotekun was launched as regional security outfit for the South-West states (TheCable)

According to Punch, Fapohunda added that some of the laws to be translated will include Sustainable Development Goals Law, Ekiti State, 2019; Ekiti State Property Protection (Anti- Land Grabbing) Law 2019; Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law 2019, and Ekiti State (Transition) Law, 2019.

Explaining how the laws will be translated, the Attorney- General said the state government will work with qualified academics, who are specialised in Yoruba Language in the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.

Operation Amotekun was launched on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Ibadan by the six governors in the South-West region.

Following a series of arguments between the Federal Government and the governors, the FG represented by the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu and the six governors concluded that Amotekun should run as a state-led security outfit and not a regional one.