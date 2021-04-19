Ekiti govt set to start emission test on vehicles, generators

She explained that the move was part of efforts at battling the effects of global warming and ensuring a healthy environment for people in the state.

Fakunle-Okieimen said that conducting the test was crucial to achieving the goal of reducing air pollutants emitted from the exhaust systems of petrol and diesel engines to a tolerable level.

Quoting the World Health Organisation (WHO), the commissioner noted that harmful emissions from exhausts of engines were major contributory factors to poor air quality.

She said that the poor air quality could cause many killer diseases.

She named such diseases to include lower respiratory infections, tuberculosis, cancers, cerebrovascular and ischaemic heart diseases.

The commissioner explained that these emissions also depleted the ozone layer, allowing the direct radiation of the sun on earth, thus making the environment to experience unnecessary heat.