The state Ministry of Health and Human Services disclosed this in a circular signed by Mr Segun Adebayo on behalf of the Permanent Secretary in the ministry.

It said the exercise was in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus among its citizens, especially public servants.

The circular said the test would run for three weeks starting from Jan. 7 to Jan. 28.

It was addressed to the Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries, Auditor General/Accountant General, General Managers, Executive Secretaries and Heads of Non-ministerial Departments.

It stated that the COVID-19 test was being carried out in collaboration with Lifebank organisation for 30 officers to be nominated by each of the MDAs.

According to the circular, the test is to sensitise officers and facilitate individuals to know their respective status per time.

“This ensures the health of the workplace as a whole and will further limit the spread of the virus,” it stated.

It directed the MDAs to send the full names, addresses and phone numbers of 30 nominees to the ministry’s data bank building, for the free test.

“Associated ailments with any of the nominees should be equally indicated,” the circular added.

It assured the people that the test was at no cost to the MDAs nor the officers so nominated.