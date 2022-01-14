Ekiti govt orders Primary Schools to conduct resumption tests for pupils

Akinwumi stressed the need for the board to ensure quality assurance in schools through rigorous monitoring and inspection of schools in the state to assess the impact of the massive infrastructural development embarked upon by the State Government in Schools and the robust training programme for teachers in last two years.

He also directed that Parents, Teachers Association PTA meetings henceforth be held after school hours to curb undue interruption of normal school hours.

He challenged teachers to be close to their pupils to know their challenges.

Akinwumi noted that teachers who foster positive relationships with their students create classroom environments more conducive to learning and meet students’ developmental, emotional and academic needs.

He advised them to imbibe effective communication strategies with parents of their pupils, stressing the need to be able to effectively contact parents of some pupils that have not resumed school for the new term.

He noted that positive connections between parents and teachers have been shown to improve children’s academic achievement; social competencies and emotional well-being.