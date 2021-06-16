RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ekiti govt explains why soldiers marched to Gov Fayemi's office

Ekiti State Government on Tuesday said that there was no protest by soldiers in the state as being reported in a section of the social media platforms.

Mr. Akin Omole, the Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, stated this in a statement he issued in Ado Ekiti and made available to newsmen.

He described those behind the said reports as mischief makers who were out to create apprehension and panic among the residents.

The commissioner said, ”In the morning of Tuesday, June 15, 2021, new recruits into the Nigerian Army, who are indigenes of Ekiti State, came to pay a courtesy call on H.E., Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State.”

He said that the recruits during the unscheduled visit, however, could not see the governor as he was said not to be on seat.

Omole added that they were advised to properly channel their request for a meeting so that they could engage with Mr. Governor on a later date, after which they dispersed.

“The large number of security operatives around the Governor’s office and the Fajuyi area of the state capital, Ado-Ekiti, understandably attracted considerable attention.

”Accordingly, we will like to use this opportunity to assure the public that there is no cause for alarm”, the commissioner said in the statement.

According to the Commissioner, ”The Government of Ekiti State will continue to work collaboratively with federal security agencies and their personnel to advance peace and security in the state and the entire country”.

