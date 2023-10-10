Ekiti governor’s wife offers community service at EKSU, teaches students

The governor’s wife, who started the community service at the school on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, was in the classroom for about two hours to share knowledge with the students in the university where she began her career as an academic and taught for 12 years before transferring her service to the University of Ibadan for family reasons.

Dr. Oyebanji said her gesture was borne out of desire to leave the comfort of her office and engage the students in academic work of teaching and imparting knowledge on them within the walls of the classroom.

Dr. Oyebanji, a senior lecturer at the University of Ibadan and presently awaiting her Associate Professorship, said she was excited to be back in the classroom at EKSU, where she started her career in the academia and taught for 12 years before relocating to Ibadan.

The governor’s wife had earlier signified her intention to take time off her busy schedule, to lecture students periodically at EKSU to contribute her quota to the development of students at the state-owned university.

Thereafter, Dr. Oyebanji similarly expressed readiness to lecture at the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), a gesture seen in some quarters as model of mentorship service, sacrifice and humility in power, which earned her local and international applause.

Third year (300 Level) students in the Department of Education Management at EKSU were thrilled and excited to see the her in the class to teach them a course, Leadership in Formal Organizations in which she dwelt on Theories of Leadership and entertained series of questions from the students.

The students listened with rapt attention as Dr. Oyebanji, who asked the students to see her as their teacher and not as governor’s wife, diligently dissected five theories considered during the EDM 303 class which included Trait Theory, Behavioural Theory, Situational Theory, Contingency Theory and Path-Goal Theory.

Apart from the questions asked by the students, Dr. Oyebanji also gave them opportunities to share their thoughts on issues thrown up in the course of learning various perspectives in theories studied and how they could apply them to situations they found themselves, especially as future leaders.

While urging the students to feel free and bare their minds during the lecture, Dr. Oyebanji said one of the aims she wanted to achieve with teaching the course was to inculcate the art of public speaking in the students, especially the female ones, noting that public speaking was an ingredient of leadership and effective communication.

In an interview after the two-hour lecture, Dr. Oyebanji said she was fulfilled to be involved in a community service at the state university, teaching students, describing her interaction with them as worthwhile. She added that she was contributing her quota to moulding the character and shaping the personality of future leaders in her community.

She said: “I started here as a Graduate Assistant and I worked in this university for 12 years before I relocated to the University of Ibadan where I was before we came to office.

“This is my own community service and I am fulfilled to give it for free in our state university.

“I have taught all my life and I want to teach here while in office to share from my experience with these students. This course, is a course that I have taught for over 20 years.

“When I was given the course to teach, I said ‘why not, it’s part of my community service.’ We lecturers have three major areas: teaching, research and community service, so, what I am doing now is community service to my dear state.

“Since assuming office, it’s not that I am totally disconnected from academic activities. Recently you followed me to UI when I went to attend to my PhD students and within one year of my assumption of office (in government), I have gone to UI and I have graduated four of my PhD students.”

The co-lecturer of the EDM 303 course (Leadership in Formal Organizations) with the governor’s wife, Dr. Omowumi Ayodele, described Oyebanji’s gesture as motivating, noting that her students were excited to benefit from her intellect, experience and mentorship.

She stated: “Having the Oyebanji around to teach our students is highly motivating, I am highly motivated that I am taking this course alongside her. She is creating a path for the students toward believing that they can be successful.”

A senior academic lecturer in the department, Prof. Florence Adebayo, eulogized Oyebanji for her humility in choosing to offer free service at the state university. She noted that Dr. Oyebanji had proved her mettle as a mother, a humble academician, a change agent and a role model to the students.

Prof. Adebayo prayed that the blessings extended by Oyebanji to the students would always follow her to anywhere she approached, noting that the impact made would be with the students for a long time to come.

One of the students who attended the lecture, Ismail Abdullahi, said he gained a lot from the various perspectives and true life experiences Dr. Oyebanji shared which would make her teaching to be indelible in his memory.

“Some of the examples and experiences she gave will make her lecture to be unforgettable and I am happy to have gained a lot and I will return home with many takeaways from the lecture of today,” he said.