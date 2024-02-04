ADVERTISEMENT
Ekiti Governor laments killing of kidnapped school bus driver

The governor said security agencies in the state had been put on red alert, adding that the government would not relent in its efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

Ekiti state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji. [Twitter:@ekitistategov]
Oyebanji in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Olayinka Oyebode, consoled the family of the late driver, assuring that the perpetrators of the crime would be apprehended and brought to book.

Taiwo was reportedly killed by the kidnappers while in their custody.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the school pupils and their teachers were released on Sunday morning, and are receiving medical treatment at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti.

