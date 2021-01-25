The Ekiti government, on Monday, inaugurated the board of the state Law Reform Commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration was performed by the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr Olawale Fapounda, in Ado-Ekiti.

A statement made available to NAN by the commissioner indicated that the exercise was in line with the provisions of the state Law Reform Commission Law, 2014 (as amended).

Fapounda, while appreciating members for accepting to serve on the board, reeled out their duties and responsibilities and urged them to perform them in line with the law establishing the commission.

Responding on behalf of members, the Chairman of the board, Mr Owoseni Ajayi, commended Governor Kayode Fayemi for counting them worthy of the appointment.

Ajayi, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice in the state, pledged the commitment of members to discharging their duties in accordance with the law setting up the commission.