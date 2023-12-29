Ekiti declares three days of mourning for Akeredolu

Until his death, Akeredolu was the Chairman of the Southern Governors Forum and South West Governors Forum.

Governor Oyebanji, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, declared the three-day state mourning on Friday.

All flags at public buildings across the state are to be flown half-mast for the three days of mourning.

Meanwhile, Oyebanji, who had earlier conveyed his condolences to the government and people of Ondo State, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Akeredolu at their Ibadan residence on Friday.

Recall that Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, had also earlier declared a three-day mourning in his state in honour of the late Akeredolu.

His declaration came on the heels of that of Ondo State, which had led the way in declaring three days of mourning in honour of Akeredolu.