The Ekiti State government has commenced the public "naming and shaming" of convicted rapists and sexual offenders in the state.

This was announced by state governor, Kayode Fayemi, who took to his Twitter account (@kfayemi) on Friday, August 16, 2019.

"Today, we commence the naming and shaming of convicted sexual offenders in Ekiti State. #SayNotoRape," he posted.

The governor attached an image shaming one Rev Asateru Gabriel, a 35-year-old clergyman who was sentenced to five years imprisonment and fined N50,000 for molesting a minor.

Gabriel was sentenced last week by Justice Oluwatoyin Abodunde of the Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti for the crime he committed in December 2016 at Ifisin Ekiti in Ido/Osi local government area of the State.

The image Fayemi shared also disclosed that Gabriel has been added to the Ekiti State Ministry of Justice Sex Offenders' Register.

In March, the state's Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, announced new sweeping measures adopted by the Fayemi government to deal with sex offenders in the bid to curb sexual violence.

Some of the new measures include the pasting of the photographs of convicted sex offenders in prominent public spaces in their communities and local government headquarters; issuing an advisory to the traditional ruler of the sex offender's community on the status of the offender; and uploading the sex offender's photograph on the website of the Ministry of Justice.

He said sex offenders would also have their photographs shown on the Ekiti State Broadcasting Service and have their names announced on radio stations.

Compulsory psychiatric tests are also to be conducted for anyone whom the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) issues 'a case to answer' legal advice against for the offence of child defilement.

Fapohunda said the measures were in response to the government's concern about the increase in sexual offences in the state and relate to sexual offences such as rape, child sexual abuse, sexual assault, and related offences.