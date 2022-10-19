Ekiti Assembly Speaker dies at 66

According to Oyebode, Afuye died on Wednesday evening at the Ekiti State Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti, where he was receiving treatment after suffering a Cardiac arrest.

The late Speaker, 66, was a former Commissioner, Ekiti State Ministry of Information and two-time member of the State Assembly.

“He was inaugurated Speaker of the sixth Assembly on June 6, 2019,” Oyebode said.

Meanwhile, the State House of Assembly, in a statement by Mrs Yemisi Ayokunle, the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Publicity, said that the late speaker died during a brief illness.

Ayokunle said that the assembly has declared a seven-day mourning period in his honor.

She said that it was also directed that flag in the Assembly complex should be flown at half mast.