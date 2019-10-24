The Ekiti House of Assembly on Thursday through unanimous resolution passed a “vote-of-confidence’’ in the state governor, Kayode Fayemi for his achievements in his 365 days in office.

News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the commendation came following a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Mr Gboyega Aribisogan during plenary in Ado-Ekiti.

The motion was seconded by Mr Lateef Akanle representing Ekiti East (Constituency 2).

Others who spoke in favour of the motion before it was unanimously passed were Mr Yemisi Ayokunle (Ekiti South West 1) and Mr Tunde Idowu (Ikere Constituency 2).

The lawmakers unanimously held that the governor had rightly positioned the state in the path of recovery.

The initiator of the motion said the Fayemi’s administration had lived up to its promises so far and therefore deserved public accolades.

Mr Funminiyi Afuye, the Speaker, who conducted the proceedings along with the entire house agreed with the passage of the vote-of-confidence motion.

The speaker said the action was to encourage the governor to remain on the path of progress adding that his style of leadership was exemplary so far.

The other business of the assembly included the commitment of Ekiti Statistical Bill, 2019 to the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for further legislative scrutiny.

Some of the lawmakers who spoke on the need for the passage of the bill said the enactment would tackle the challenge posed by insufficient data preservation in the state.

The Assembly also sympathised with the people of Otun-Ekiti in Moba Local Government Area on the death of their traditional rulers, Oba Adedapo Popoola.

The House thereafter adjourned plenary to Tuesday, Oct. 29.