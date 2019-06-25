Ekiti state government has appointed the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, as the Chancellor of the state-owned Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti.

The Head, Directorate of Information and Corporate Affairs in the institution, Mr Bode Olofinmuagun, on Monday confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Ado Ekiti, but did not give details.

The traditional ruler replaces the Alara of Aramoko Ekiti, Oba Adegoke Olu Adeyemi who held the office for four years during the last administration of former Gov. Ayo Fayose.

NAN learnt that consequent upon Sanusi’s appointment, management of the institution had paid homage to the Emir in his palace in Kano.

It was also gathered that the Emir had since accepted the offer, through a letter addressed to the government by the Matawallen Kano, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed.

The letter by the Emir, thanked Gov. Kayode Fayemi and the state government for the honour, promising to use his influence and wealth of experience to advance the course of the university.

NAN recalls that EKSU is the fourth university in the country to appointed the Emir as Chancellor since he ascended the throne.