Ekiti APC chairman, Omotoso is dead

Bayo Wahab

Omotosho died almost eight months after he was kidnapped.

Paul Omotosho is dead. [Punch]

According to ThePunch, Omotoso died in the early hours of Wednesday, March 6, 2024, following a brief illness.

The party chairman was said to have left his office on Tuesday evening, complaining he was feeling feverish.

Confirming his death to the newspaper, an official of the state government said, “Yes, the APC State chairman is dead. We will pay a visit to his family this morning.”

