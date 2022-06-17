Ekiti 2022: NYSC seeks adequate protection for corps members

The NYSC solicited the cooperation of the security agencies to protect corps members, who are ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) for the election.

“I plead with you all, that is security agents, to ensure that corps members that will be participating in this Saturday’s national duty are well protected.”

Receiving the NYSC DG, the GOC 2, Ado-Ekiti, Maj.-Gen. GU Chibuisi, promised that the command would do all within its power to ensure that adequate protection was given to the corps members during the exercise.

Chibuisi said the importance of NYSC scheme to the nation could not be overemphasised, explaining that it opened the eyes of the Nigerian youths to the beauty of the country.

He, therefore, pledged support to the request of the NYSC DG, saying he wondered what Nigeria would be without NYSC scheme.

At the Department of State Service (DSS), the Director Coordinating the election in Ekiti, Mr S. M. Waziri, also reiterated the good relationship that existed between the NYSC Scheme and the DSS.

Waziri promised that “all hands are on deck” at ensuring that the corps members were secured.