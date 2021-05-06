Ekiti 2022: INEC warns political parties against premature campaigns

Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr Adeniran Tella, gave the warning in Ado-Ekiti at a stakeholders’ meeting with political leaders, youths, women and religious groups.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was convened to address issues bothering on expanding voters’ access to polling units, as it affected the state.

“The commission is challenging you to play this game by the rules.

“The Electoral Act, 2010, Section 9991, as amended, frowns at organising election campaigns ahead of the stipulated time.

“For the avoidance of doubt, that section of the law states that the period of campaigns in public by any political party shall commence 90 days before the voting day and end 24 hours before the day,” Tella said.

According to him, the continuous voter registration exercise will commence in the state on June 28.

The REC said that only those who had attained the age of 18 were expected to participate in the registration.

Others, he said, were those who, for one reason or the other, could not participate in the previous exercise, but who were already of age and wanting to transfer their voting right from one place to the other.