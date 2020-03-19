Mr Godwin Idemudia, EKEDC’s Corporate Communications General Manager, said on Thursday in Lagos that the feeder was damaged due to excavation activities by the firm handling the railway construction.

Idemudia said in a statement that the excavation of the railway site exposed underground cables that were instrumental to the supply of electricity to places in Yaba and environs.

According to him, the cables were later vandalised and stolen by unscrupulous elements.

Idemudia said: “The issue was detected by the Operations and Maintenance team of EKEDC on routine surveillance of the feeder.

“Further investigation discovered that suspected cable thieves had carted away 180 meters of the cable, which has caused outage to customers in the following areas within Yaba and environs.

“They are: Tejuosho Market, Montgomery, Ojuelegba, Abeokuta Express, Borno Way, Freeman, Capital Works, Herbert Macaulay, Sabo Express, Murtala Mohammed, Jacob Mews amongst others.”

He said this was not the first case of a similar incident involving the company, hence EKEDC was informing its customers of the development, which was the source of their inconvenience.

Idemudia assured the customers that investigations were being conducted to apprehend the culprits and prevent such incidents from recurring.

He also pleaded with customers to exercise patience while efforts to resolve the issue and restore supplies as soon as possible are underway.