Mr Godwin Idemudia, the General Manager, Corporate Communication EKEDC,made the appeal in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry, Lagos.

According to the General Manager, the feeder supplying the town is grossly overloaded with the transmission power transformers in Agbara.

“We have equally made move to balance the load but we are constraint by their Central Transmission (CT) ration and other technical matters.

“We are managing to patrol this station each time it tripped on overload or earth faults despite the dilapidated bad roads.

“Our technical crew is working round the clock to restore power supply to the town,’’ he said.

Idemudia also pleaded with the people over the outage the abnormality has caused and promised to restore supply to the town as soon as the fault is rectified.