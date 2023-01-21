EKEDC apologises to Lagos, Ogun customers over irregular power supply.

Idemudia attributed the irregular power supply being experienced to reduced load capacity from the National Grid.

He said that the outage affected some customers in some parts of Badagry and Ogun State under the Agbara District of the company.

Idemudia, however, assured the residents that normalcy would be restored to the affected communities as soon as the capacity was increased.

“What we are presently getting from the grid is not enough to meet the demand of our customers.

“At the same time, this is to notify our esteemed customers in Lagos Island of an impending maintenance work scheduled for Sunday, Jan.22, between 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

“This maintenance work will require fowler injection substation to be temporarily shut down.

“So, Ikoyi and environs under Island District, will be out of supply during the period of the outage.

“We are, therefore, appealing to customers to bear with us.

“EKEDC highly regrets any inconveniences caused by this irregular supply,” he said.