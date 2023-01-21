ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EKEDC apologises to Lagos, Ogun customers over irregular power supply

News Agency Of Nigeria

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Saturday apologised to its customers in Lagos and Ogun states over the irregular power supply they were currently experiencing.

EKEDC apologises to Lagos, Ogun customers over irregular power supply.
EKEDC apologises to Lagos, Ogun customers over irregular power supply.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Idemudia attributed the irregular power supply being experienced to reduced load capacity from the National Grid.

He said that the outage affected some customers in some parts of Badagry and Ogun State under the Agbara District of the company.

Idemudia, however, assured the residents that normalcy would be restored to the affected communities as soon as the capacity was increased.

“What we are presently getting from the grid is not enough to meet the demand of our customers.

“At the same time, this is to notify our esteemed customers in Lagos Island of an impending maintenance work scheduled for Sunday, Jan.22, between 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

“This maintenance work will require fowler injection substation to be temporarily shut down.

“So, Ikoyi and environs under Island District, will be out of supply during the period of the outage.

“We are, therefore, appealing to customers to bear with us.

“EKEDC highly regrets any inconveniences caused by this irregular supply,” he said.

Idemudia also appealed to customers to be vigilant at this crucial time to prevent hoodlums from vandalising their cables.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Old naira: CBN advises traders to embrace use of PoS to beat deadline

Old naira: CBN advises traders to embrace use of PoS to beat deadline

Osun Amotekun Field Commander resigns, praises Oyetola

Osun Amotekun Field Commander resigns, praises Oyetola

Banks to work on Saturdays for old notes collection — CBN

Banks to work on Saturdays for old notes collection — CBN

Ayade lacks capacity to deliver good governance – PDP

Ayade lacks capacity to deliver good governance – PDP

EKEDC apologises to Lagos, Ogun customers over irregular power supply

EKEDC apologises to Lagos, Ogun customers over irregular power supply

Borno border, rural communities reject old Naira notes – Gov Zulum

Borno border, rural communities reject old Naira notes – Gov Zulum

Buhari mourns Nigeria’s 1st Prof. of Medicine, Ogunlesi

Buhari mourns Nigeria’s 1st Prof. of Medicine, Ogunlesi

Ex-Gov Nyako drums support for Tinubu, Binani

Ex-Gov Nyako drums support for Tinubu, Binani

Nigerian company unveils App to combat fake news during elections

Nigerian company unveils App to combat fake news during elections

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria-Immigration-Service recently approved the promotion of its junior officers. (Travelwahala)

Nigeria Immigration Service opens portal for 2023 recruitment exercise

Drambi Vandi allegedly murdered Bolanle Raheem, a pregnant lawyer on Chistmas day in Lagos (Vanguard)

Bolanle Raheem: Police officer involved in pregnant lawyer’s murder pleads not guilty

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo opens up on why MKO couldn't become president

Babjide Sanwo-Olu

Lagos declares work-free days for public servants to collect their PVCs