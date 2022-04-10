RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

EKEDC apologies to customers in Lagos, Ogun over irregular power supply

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has apologised to its customers in Lagos and some parts of Ogun State over the irregular power supply they are currently experiencing.

EKEDC blames blackout in Yaba, environs, on railway construction work
EKEDC blames blackout in Yaba, environs, on railway construction work

The General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr Godwin Idemudia, in a statement in Lagos, said the irregular supply was due to system collapse from the National Grid.

Recommended articles

According to him, a system collapse occurred on the National Grid at 6:30pm on Friday, affecting our entire network.

“Efforts are ongoing by our Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) partner to restore supply soon.

“Our technical team is working with other partners in the electricity value chain to restore power supply.

“We are, therefore, appealing to customers to bear with us, once power is restored from the national grid, normalcy will be restored to them.

“EKEDC highly regrets any inconveniences caused by this irregular supply,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Friday, the national electricity grid suffered a system collapse, making it the third time within one month.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osun PDP gets Caretaker Committee, 4 months before governorship election

Osun PDP gets Caretaker Committee, 4 months before governorship election

Gov Okowa highlights ways to reduce road crashes in Nigeria

Gov Okowa highlights ways to reduce road crashes in Nigeria

2023: Save Ebonyi APC from impending crisis, stakeholders tell Adamu

2023: Save Ebonyi APC from impending crisis, stakeholders tell Adamu

APC Lagos Spokesman eyes Mushin reps seat

APC Lagos Spokesman eyes Mushin reps seat

Why the national grid collapsed again - Power Minister

Why the national grid collapsed again - Power Minister

EKEDC apologies to customers in Lagos, Ogun over irregular power supply

EKEDC apologies to customers in Lagos, Ogun over irregular power supply

FRSC battles to clear 48-hour gridlock in Obajana, Kogi state

FRSC battles to clear 48-hour gridlock in Obajana, Kogi state

2023: APC group roots for Emefiele

2023: APC group roots for Emefiele

Okowa salutes David Mark at 74

Okowa salutes David Mark at 74

Trending

Court dismisses Abba Kyari’s fundamental rights suit against NDLEA

Abba-Kyari (1)

Lagos seals hospital where woman died during labour due to ‘incompetence’

Lagos govt seals Medville hospital where a woman died during labour due to ‘incompetence’

FG approves establishment of 12 private Universities; FULL LIST

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [FMIC]

Adeboye's son apologises for calling pastors 'goats'; RCCG imposes sanctions

Leke Adeboye [churchtimesnigeria].