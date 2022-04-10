EKEDC apologies to customers in Lagos, Ogun over irregular power supply

According to him, a system collapse occurred on the National Grid at 6:30pm on Friday, affecting our entire network.

“Efforts are ongoing by our Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) partner to restore supply soon.

“Our technical team is working with other partners in the electricity value chain to restore power supply.

“We are, therefore, appealing to customers to bear with us, once power is restored from the national grid, normalcy will be restored to them.

“EKEDC highly regrets any inconveniences caused by this irregular supply,” he said.