Akeredolu said this in a congratulatory message to Muslim faithful in the state on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Mawlud.

The message was contained in a statement issued by Mr Oyewamide Ojo, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on Media and Publicity, on Sunday in Akure.

The governor said “the occasion has the enforcing potency for all to be tolerant, disciplined and peaceful. It is, no doubt, the only sure path to nation-building’’.

According to the governor, the period remains an enviable one, not just because of the birth of the Holy Prophet, Muhammed.

“As a nation, we have had our own share of challenges, some of which are not too detached from religious extremism, bigotry and lust for materialism.

ALSO READ: Dino Melaye says he’s better in bed than Yahaya Bello [VIDEO]

“These can only be avoidable vices, if we imbibe the true teachings of the Holy Prophet, as enunciated in the Holy Qur’an.

“Despite the challenges, our collective hope lies in the true teachings of the Holy Prophet and those whose strong faith in such teachings have contributed to social harmony.

“We shall overcome, as long as our faith in the Almighty Allah remains unshaken,’’ the governor said.