Abubakar made the call in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe in Abuja in a message to mark Eid el-Maulud in remembrance of the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Abubakar said that religious tolerance was a prerequisite for stable and peaceful country.

He added that religious leaders should use their positions of influence to spread love, tolerance and respect for others who were different.

“Given our ethnic, cultural and religious diversity in the country, our religious leaders should at all times be alert to any threat to peace on account of incendiary utterances in the name of preaching,” he said.

Abubakar, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate in the February elections, said that peace and tolerance were essential for practising our individual faith happily.

“Prophet Muhammad was a paragon of peace, humility and justice for all, and as we honour him on this great occasion, let us follow his examples in words and actions,” he said.

The former vice-president also called on Muslim leaders to work hard to fight religious bigotry which according to him has been responsible for planting the seeds of hate and violence in the country.