The Commissioner of Police, Mr Adeyinka Adeleke said in a statement Saturday in Asaba that the command had put in place adequate security measures ahead of the festival.

Adeleke, who felicitated with Muslim faithful in the state in commemoration of the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), enjoined them to live in accordance to the teachings of the holy Prophet.

Adeleke disclosed that the command had stepped up tight security around Mosques and other public places of interest with the deployment of adequate personnel.

“The command wishes to appeal to members of the public to remain vigilant and avail security agencies with vital information by reporting any suspicious persons and movements,” he said.