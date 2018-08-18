Eid-el Kabir: Sokoto State Govt. disburses N14.68m for meat

news

The Sokoto State Government on Saturday disbursed N14.68 million to 86 District Heads to purchase cows for orphans as Sallah meat in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was an annual event embarked upon by the state government through the state Zakkat and Endowment Commission inaugurated at the Sultan Palace in Sokoto.

Inaugurating the distribution, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III, commended the district heads for their dedication in ensuring the success of the programme in their various domains.

Abubakar said the programme had since yielded a positive result, as doing so directly support the required needs of the orphans physically and emotionally.

“Supporting orphans is the society’s responsibility and as such attracts more reward from Allah; it as well as assist in development of our various community.

“So, I urge all of you to conduct this assignment with more dedication and fear of Allah, in order to benefit more reward from the gesture,” the Monarch said.

The Traditional ruler further thanked the Sokoto state government and the state Zakkat Commission for sustaining the programme.

He prayed for all Muslims to succeed in discharging their religious responsibilities and called on them to always pray for the peace and unity of the country.

Earlier, the Chairman Zakkat Commission Malam Lawal Maidoki said the gesture was part of the state government’s effort to support the orphans and less privileged among the society.

“The exercise was an annual event organised to encourage wealthy individuals to engage in supporting the less privileged among them.

“As such the government earmarked N14.68 million for the purchase of cows to be distributed across the 86 districts for orphans Sallah meat in order to ease their needs.

“With this amount earmarked by the state government each district will get N160,000 through their head for the fulfillment of the said purpose,” Maidoki said.