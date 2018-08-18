Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Eid-el Kabir: Sokoto State Govt. disburses N14.68m for meat

Eid-el Kabir Sokoto State Govt. disburses N14.68m for meat

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the exercise was an annual event embarked upon by the state government through the state Zakkat and Endowment Commission inaugurated at the Sultan Palace in Sokoto.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senator Ben Bruce has welcomed the Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). play

Tambuwal said more bodies had been recovered after 32 people were buried after the attack by gunmen.

(World Stage Group)

The Sokoto State Government on Saturday disbursed N14.68 million to 86 District Heads to purchase cows for orphans as Sallah meat in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was an annual event embarked upon by the state government through the state Zakkat and Endowment Commission inaugurated at the Sultan Palace in Sokoto.

Inaugurating the distribution, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III, commended the district heads for their dedication in ensuring the success of the programme in their various domains.

Abubakar said the programme had since yielded a positive result, as doing so directly support the required needs of the orphans physically and emotionally.

“Supporting orphans is the society’s responsibility and as such attracts more reward from Allah; it as well as assist in development of our various community.

“So, I urge all of you to conduct this assignment with more dedication and fear of Allah, in order to benefit more reward from the gesture,” the Monarch said.

The Traditional ruler further thanked the Sokoto state government and the state Zakkat Commission for sustaining the programme.

He prayed for all Muslims to succeed in discharging their religious responsibilities and called on them to always pray for the peace and unity of the country.

Earlier, the Chairman Zakkat Commission Malam Lawal Maidoki said the gesture was part of the state government’s effort to support the orphans and less privileged among the society.

“The exercise was an annual event organised to encourage wealthy individuals to engage in supporting the less privileged among them.

“As such the government earmarked N14.68 million for the purchase of cows to be distributed across the 86 districts for orphans Sallah meat in order to ease their needs.

“With this amount earmarked by the state government each district will get N160,000 through their head for the fulfillment of the said purpose,” Maidoki said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Incest 53-year-old man blames his 13-year-old daughter's beauty for...bullet
2 Okonjo-Iweala Ex minister says Jonathan’s weakness on corruption...bullet
3 Summit Of The Alternatives How Kenyan lawyer caused an 'earthquake'...bullet

Related Articles

Eid-El-Kabir NSCDC deploys 1,500 personnel in Ondo state
Eid-el-kabir Nigerians complain over high cost of rams
Eid-el-Kabir NSCDC deploys 5000 men for Sallah holidays in Lagos State
Eid-el-Kabir FRSC deploys 134 personnel, 20 special marshals in Makudi
2018 Hajj NAHCON concludes pilgrims’ transportation, flies 37,746 to Saudi Arabia
Eid-el-Kabir Kwara FRSC to deploy 2000 personnel, 23 vehicles, 3 ambulances
Eid-el-Kabir Ram dealers worry over low patronage
Eid-El-Kabir Ganduje orders payment of August salaries to workers
Orji Kalu Ex governor to be conferred with traditional title in Buhari's town Daura

Local

Without restructuring, Nigeria may never survive, says Ohaneze
Ohaneze Without restructuring, Nigeria may never survive, says Pan-Igbo group
Cameroonian troops join in Boko haram war
In Zaria Army to conduct shooting exercise, advises residents to keep-off
Commission dismisses alleged filling of Jigawa quota with non-indigenes
Eid-el-Kabir Police assures Gombe people of adequate security
Minister says Buhari's government will not share money around
Lai Mohammed Minister bemoans decline of reading culture in Nigeria