Eid-el-Kabir: Pray for God’s intervention in nation’s economy –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State says it shares in the plight of Muslim faithful over the high cost of food and items on the occasion of the 2022 Eid-el-Kabir.

Wishing the Muslims Eid AL-Adha Mubarak, the party in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Hakeem Amode, on Friday in Lagos, urged the Islamic faithful to pray for God’s intervention in the nation’s economy.

According to Amode, the party is worried that the exorbitant prices of goods and commodities to mark the festival would affect many homes and families.

“The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State celebrates with the Muslim faithful on the occasion of the 2022 Eid Al-Adha and pray that Allah (SWT) accepts all our sacrifices as act of Ibadah.

“The party commiserates with the people on the deteriorating conditions of living due to high cost of foods and other household items which we believe will definitely have negative effects on the celebration of this year’s Eid Al-Adha.

“We urge the Muslim Ummah to use the occasion of this year celebration to pray for our dear state and nation for God to intervene and grant the people the wisdom to choose a liberating party that will put the welfare of the people at the forefront of its policy,” Amode said.

“Our party sympathises with our Muslim families who are unable to afford the exorbitant price of sacrificial ram which remains the symbol for this celebration,” he added.

Amode urged every Muslim to celebrate the occasion with great care, faith in God and in love ad the tenets of the sacrifice.

“We assure every citizen of the readiness of our party to liberate the state and do everything possible to ensure that the suffering of the people is ameliorated and dividends of democracy reaches every family when you vote PDP to power in the state in 2023,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government has declared Monday and Tuesday for the celebration of 2022 Eid-el-Kabir.

