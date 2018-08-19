Pulse.ng logo
Eid-el Kabir: Police deploy 1,200 personnel in Zamfara

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Muhammad Shehu, disclosed this in a statement in Gusau on Sunday.

(Daily Post Nigeria)

The Zamfara Police Command has deployed 1,200 policemen across the state to provide security during the Eid-el Kabir celebrations.

Shehu said that the deployment was aimed at ensuring the effective provision of security before, during and after the celebration.

He said policemen were deployed to cover all the praying grounds, shopping malls and recreational centres across the state.

In view of this, the command reinforced and adjusted its personnel deployed to vulnerable communities particularly in Anka, Maru, Maradun, Shinkafi and Zurmi local government areas.

“We reinforced crime fighting logistics for effective high visibility patrols, stop and search as well as raiding criminals hideouts.

“Deployment of safer highway patrol teams to all major roads in the state to ensure security and safety of travellers and commuters.

“Utilizing other relevant platforms to ensure all security agencies are able to deal with any security threat,” he said.

The command spokesman urged people of the state to be security conscious while celebrating the Sallah festivals.

Shehu further said that the personnel deployed for the assignment were under strict instructions to be civil and polite while discharging their duties.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Kenneth Ebrimson, wishes the Muslim faithful in the state happy Eid-el Kabir celebrations. 

