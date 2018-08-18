Eid-el-Kabir: Police assures Gombe people of adequate security

news

Mr Shina Olukolu, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Gombe State has urged the people to be at alert and report all suspicious persons, movements and packages for prompt action.

Olukolu made the call while briefing newsmen in Gombe on Saturday on the preparedness of the Force to ensure adequate security during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

He said that the Police had put in place adequate security measures to protect lives and property during the holiday period and beyond.

“I want to assure the people of the safety of their lives and property before, during and after Sallah celebrations.

“The people must, however, be relentless in ensuring continuous collaboration and partnership as well as support the Police with useful and genuine information in our collective bid to serve the society better.”

The police commissioner thanked all stakeholders for their support and cooperation in ensuring peace in the state and urged them to maintain the situation to ensure a happy and successful Eid celebration.

He also said that the Police would continue to be proactive to prevent and detect crimes and criminality in all parts of the state in line with its constitutional responsibilities.