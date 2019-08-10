The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Saturday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said that Eid-el-Kabir offered man great lessons on selflessness and absolute trust in God, as exemplified in the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

He called on all compatriots to use the occasion to pray for the nation, reach out and share with the less privileged, the deprived as well as victims of escalated insecurity in various parts of the country.

“The PDP urges prayers and support for our gallant troops who are making sacrifices and putting their lives daily on the line in protecting our nation.

“Nigerians should always remember the sacrifices of our fallen heroes by reaching out to their families at this trying time.

“The party also charges leaders in all walks of life, including public office holders, faith-based and community leaders, captains of industry and employers of labour to note that their positions are bestowed on them by God for service to humanity, and for which they must give account.”

Ologbondiyan prayed for the unity, peace, stability and development of the nation, while wishing Nigerians, particularly the Muslim community, a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.