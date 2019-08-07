The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Olusegun Oluwole, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Ibadan.

Oluwole said that the personnel were deployed to places of worship, recreational centres, highways and markets across the 33 Local Governments and 35 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

He said that the state commandant, Iskilu Akinsanya, also called on the Anti-vandals Unit and squads to intensify their activities on pipeline right of way.

“The Disaster Management Unit with their ambulance has been deployed to highways for prevention and rescue while the Counter Terrorist Unit has been deployed to prayer grounds and worship centres.

“The intelligence and Investigation Unit have been deployed to flash points, recreation centers and motor parks to monitor the activities of criminals who may want to use the occasion to commit crime or foment trouble.

“The Armed Squad has been placed on red alert to tackle any act that may undermine the security and peace of Oyo State and its citizens,” Oluwole said.

He called on Muslim faithful to be law abiding during the celebration, saying they must always remember the importance of unity, tranquility and religious tolerance in the promotion, growth and development of the country.

ALSO READ: President Buhari lauds Nigerians for ignoring ‘Revolution March’, says winner is democracy

Oluwole also appealed to parents and guardians to monitor the activities of their children and wards.

He enjoined the public to provide information to NSCDC and other sister agencies whenever they notice any strange movement around them.