Eid-El-Kabir: NSCDC deploys 1,500 personnel in Ondo state

Eid-El-Kabir NSCDC deploys 1,500 personnel in Ondo state

Mr Pedro Awili, NSCDC State Commandant, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Akure.

Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

(Google)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it has deployed 1,500 personnel in Ondo state to protect lives and property during the Eid-el Kabir festival.

Mr Pedro Awili, NSCDC State Commandant, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Akure.

Awili said that the deployment was in line with the directive and operational order from the NSCDC Commander-General, Abdulahi Gana to roll out for proper monitoring and protection of people of the state.

According to him, the security agency will be on the street to further protect lives and property; and our men will be on standby day and night during and after the Muslim festival.

 “So, for this year Eid-el Kabir, 1,500 of our men have been deployed in order to ensure that no criminal element is allowed to operate across all the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

 “As usual, we are doing this in collaboration with other security agencies. This is part of social responsibility of the command to protect people of the state.

 “Meanwhile, we have all agreed that there no stone will be left unturned and we are going to ensure that whoever commits crime will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” he said.

 The commandant warned that whoever intends to commit crime should relocate to other state, saying his command would not tolerate any criminality in the state.

 “For those who intend to commit crime. We want to remind them that Ondo State is now a safe haven for everybody and there is no hiding place for criminals,” he said.

 Awili, who urged the Muslims faithful to be security conscious during their celebration, advised them to show love to adherents of other faiths

 “Let me appeal to our Muslim brothers and sisters that they should not take laws into their hands because this is time to show love and extend their love to Christians, while Christians should also extend their love to the Muslims,“ he said.

