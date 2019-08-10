A statement issued in Ibadan on Saturday, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, said Makinde gave the advice while facilitating with Muslim faithful on the celebration of Eid-El Kabir.

According to the statement, the governor said that Ibrahim, who in obedience to God’s directive, was ready to sacrifice his only son.

He implored ‘Muslim Ummah’ in Oyo state to reflect on the significance of the celebration, which bordered on encouraging piety, sacrifice and love.

The governor noted that without piety, sacrifice and love, no state or society could advance.

”The significance of the season should be beyond the festivities but the real essence is to encourage piety, total commitment to Allah, self-discipline and sacrifice,’’ he said.

Makinde further reiterated his administration’s commitment to uplifting the state through the expansion of the economy and ensuring that the state reclaims its pace-setter status in different sectors.

He also enjoined Muslim faithful to use the Eid-el-Kabir period to pray for peace, prosperity and stability of the state and the nation in general.

The Governor said that people must contribute their quota through prayers and support for the leaders, so that the state could prosper and reach its full potentials.